5 Arrested in Clarkstown and Charged in the Shooting on Turnberry Ct.

On Saturday, Jan 29, officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired outside of 3 Turnberry Ct in New City. Officers arrived on scene at approximately 1:45 PM and observed a Black Mercedes fleeing the neighborhood ,before the vehicle struck a utility pole at Collyer Ave and S Little Tor Rd. Five suspects exited the Mercedes and attempted to flee, scattering on foot throughout the neighboring streets. One of the suspects gained entry to a home in his attempt to elude officers, but was swiftly apprehended with the assistance of CPD officers and K9 Jax. Officers from the Clarkstown Police Dept. were assisted by the deputies from the R.C. Sheriff’s Dept. in apprehending all 5 suspects and recovering 4 handguns within minutes of the initial 911 call.

Police investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and a limited amount of information regarding the case has been released at time of publication. The home at 3 Turnberry Ct., New City, was rented to an unnamed party by the owner; the owner was not on location at the time of this incident. The home was occupied by a number of young adults, who along with the residents of this cul de sac were unharmed during the shooting.

Four of the fives suspects arrested are young men from Brooklyn. Armani Miller, 24, Ivor Minott, 19, Daquan Young, 18, and Garron White, 18, all face charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the second degree. All four suspects were arraigned in Town of Clarkstown Justice Court, where they were remanded to the RC Jail in lieu of $150,000.00 cash or $250,000.00 fully secured bond. Details remain scant on the fifth suspect, a juvenile who has also been charged in regard to this incident, and was arraigned in Town of Haverstraw Justice Court.

The Clarkstown Police Department Detective bureau continues to investigate the

circumstances surrounding the shooting and urgres anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or posses video footage of the incident to please contact their office at (845)639-5840.