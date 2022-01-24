Pearl River Speech and Language Center Receives Empire Award

Last week, Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick presented a New York State Senate Empire Award to Cornerstone Speech and Language in Pearl River, in recognition of the vital services they provide to children and families in Rockland County.

Cornerstone Speech and Language is a small business that provides Early Intervention services which allow parents to identify and treat children with speech and learning disabilities from a young age; the business provides parents much needed options in a county where early intervention services are sparse. Centrally located in Pearl River, Cornerstone’s work revolves around direct learning in the community and getting children acclimated to their environment.

“I was honored to present speech language pathologists, and owners of Cornerstone Speech and Language, Brynn Gill and Briana McKenna with a NYS Empire Award for filling an extremely important niche in our community, serving children and families with developmental delays so that they can live their lives to the fullest,” said Senator Reichlin-Melnick.

Brynn Gill and Briana McKenna, owners of Cornerstone Speech and Language, thanked the Senator. “We are humbled in receiving this award. Our mission, when opening our doors 4 years ago, was to provide quality speech, language, feeding, and social language support and resources to individuals right here in our community. It has been an incredible journey not only working with our clients but collaborating with such gifted professionals, many of which work in our schools or their own small businesses in Rockland County. We are passionate about making a difference in the lives of each of our clients and are so grateful to work with such amazing families.”