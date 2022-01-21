County Announces $205,000 in Tourism Grants, 22 Organizations to Receive Funding

County Executive Ed Day and Director of Economic Development and Tourism Lucy Redzeposki announced $205,000 in grants to 22 organizations promoting tourism in Rockland during a virtual event Wednesday.

“The tourism and hospitality industry were particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years,” said County Executive Day. “Despite those challenges, we continue to welcome visitors to Rockland – visit our unique downtowns, museums, art galleries and attend our festivals. They can dine in our restaurants, shop in our stores and enjoy our attractions. This activity brings money that helps to grow our economy, create jobs and stabilize taxes.”

The average household in Rockland County would have to pay an additional $422 in property taxes annually to maintain current services if not for tourism-generated sales and local taxes.

“Economic development via tourism plays a major role in the health and vitality of the county,” said Economic Development and Tourism Director Lucy Redzeposki. “The organizations awarded today will be able to showcase our county and attract visitors.”

The tourism funds announced come from a combination of county money and from the statewide “I Love New York” program. The grants are competitive and come with a list of performance expectations attached to every dollar awarded.

“This is an investment we have been making for the last five years and we have seen a return on this investment. We know that the organizations receiving these funds will promote the County and meet our performance expectations. We also know this will bring visitors who once they experience our theaters, art centers, riverfronts, and downtowns, will keep coming back,” concluded Day.