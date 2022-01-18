RCC Opens New Covid Testing Site

On Tuesday, Rockland Community College (RCC) opened a New York State COVID-19 testing site in partnership with New York State and Quadrant Biosciences. The company, which specializes in epigenetic diagnostics, will operate the site which will provide oral, saliva-based PCR COVID-19 tests.

Quadrant Biosciences currently operates several other sites around New York which maintain capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins. The operating hours for the RCC site are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

RCC extended their thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul for establishing this new site and to all the other local elected officials who advocated for its opening.