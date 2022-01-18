RCC Opens New Covid Testing Site

By on Comments

On Tuesday, Rockland Community College (RCC) opened a New York State COVID-19 testing site in partnership with New York State and Quadrant Biosciences. The company, which specializes in epigenetic diagnostics, will operate the site which will provide oral, saliva-based PCR COVID-19 tests.

Quadrant Biosciences currently operates several other sites around New York which maintain capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins. The operating hours for the RCC site are  Monday through Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

RCC extended their thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul for establishing this new site and to all the other local elected officials who advocated for its opening.

RCC Opens New Covid Testing Site added by on
View all posts by rctadmin →