Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual 39th Interfaith Commemorative Service, Jan. 17

Join the Nyack NAACP virtually to commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Beginning at 2 p.m. on Zoom, the event will be hosted by Pastor Gregory Merriweather of Calvary Baptist Church with a message from Douglas Lewis, the first elder of Berea Seventh-day Adventist Church. The event will also feature musical performances. For more information, call 845-358-1497 or visit facebook.com/nyackbranchnaacp.