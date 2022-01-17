Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual 39th Interfaith Commemorative Service, Jan. 17

By on Comments

Join the Nyack NAACP virtually to commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Beginning at 2 p.m. on Zoom, the event will be hosted by Pastor Gregory Merriweather of Calvary Baptist Church with a message from Douglas Lewis, the first elder of Berea Seventh-day Adventist Church. The event will also feature musical performances. For more information, call 845-358-1497 or visit facebook.com/nyackbranchnaacp.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual 39th Interfaith Commemorative Service, Jan. 17 added by on
View all posts by rctadmin →