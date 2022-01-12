Structure Fire in Suffern

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a structure fire sparked at 83 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern ripped through the commercial building, damaging several businesses. The fire is believed to have started in Rockland Halal Meat, located on the first floor of the building, before spreading to office spaces located on the higher floors.

Below freezing temperatures complicated efforts to contain the inferno; as hose lines froze and firefighters slipped on ice, first responders began salting the area in front of the store, while the fire still ragged, in order to work reliably.

Rockland fire companies were assisted by firefighters from neighboring Mahwah, New Jersey. While damage to the structure appears extensive, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities after the hours long effort to contain the blaze.

When speaking with reporters from CBS, Village Mayor Michael Curley promised to support those businesses damaged by the fire. “This is the heart of our village. We’re a great community with great businesses. We’re going to work together to get it operational again as soon as possible,” said Mayor Curley.