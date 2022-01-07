Hi-Tor Animal Shelter President Indicted On Multiple Charges

Debbie Dibernardo, President of Hi-Tor Animal Care Center Inc, has been indicated for falsifying shelter records, following an investigation by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit prompted by tips shared by concerned members of the public.

Dibernardo, 51, was indicted by a Rockland County Grand Jury for Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree and Falsifying Business Records in the 2nd Degree (17 Counts).

According to the D.A.’s office, on June 25, 2020, Dibernardo, in her role as President of Hi-Tor Animal Care Center inc., directed the false entry of animal records into the business records of Hi Tor Animal Care Inc, related to the intake of seventeen animals at Hi-Tor Animal Shelter facility. On July 1st, 2020, as part of her submission of animal documentation to Rockland County Department of Health, as required by the County contract, the defendant filed an animal intake voucher containing false information, a crime, as well as a violation of her duty within said contract. The Hi-Tor Animal Shelter is located in Pomona, NY and was founded in 1973.

The shelter annually takes in approximately 2,000 animals, consisting of mainly cats and dogs, but also including small animals such as rabbits and birds.