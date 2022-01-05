Icy Freeze: Weather Conditions Cause Morning Delay

Ice caused accidents on roads and highways across Rockland County, closing some and causing delays during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Freezing rain began falling in parts of the Hudson Valley region early Wednesday as ice formed on roads around the area.

Many school districts closed or announced delayed openings because of the weather.

Multiple incidents were reported on the New York State Thruway through Rockland. Various county police departments have responded to a slew of accidents. A crash in Westchester County killed one person and left roads and parkways unpassable. A massive pile-up closed the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Pelham. Conditions were so bad that a fire truck, an ambulance and a patrol car that had responded to the scene were struck by vehicles that slid on ice, according to police.

In West Haverstraw, a car slammed into a house after hitting black ice.

Police say the car hit the porch of the house in Garnerville.

“We heard a loud boom, and it was like, ‘What was that noise?’,” said homeowner Celeste Bonilla in an interview with News12. “It was a nurse coming home from shift at Helen Hayes.”

No one was seriously injured.