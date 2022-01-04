Find Your Inner Calmfidence with Patricia Stark: Rockland County Native Patricia Stark Releases “Calmfidence” How to Trust Yourself, Tame Your Inner Critic, and Shine in Any Spotlight”

Communication is an important tool that people use to express themselves in everyday life. Each person has an “inner critic”, which can lead us to get stuck in our own stresses and anxieties that can get in the way of how we communicate. So, the real question is, what do we do as communicators who all struggle with this negative self-talk in our heads?

Professional communications expert and trainer, Patricia Stark, has excelled when it comes to helping others combat their very own “inner critic”. Stark has spent twenty years presenting in the media, and has developed a passion for helping others better their own communication skills with her own tips, tools and exercises.

“Books and audiobooks have been such a huge part of my personal confidence journey, and development in believing in myself and feeling that I could achieve certain things” expressed Stark. As her growth in the communications field furthered, she felt a drive to help more people with their own confidence and began to attend book-writing seminars as an observer herself back in 2007.

After noticing her clients shared the goal of finding their calm in addition to their confidence, Stark coined the term,“Calmfidence”. She explained how when the two states of calm and confidence combine, they make self expression highly achievable. On September 21, 2021, Patricia released her first publication, “Calmfidence: How to Trust Yourself, Tame Your Inner Critic, and Shine in Any Spotlight”— which is a comprehensive guide to improving both self-talk and outward communication skills in any social interaction with a balanced combination of calm and confidence.

As she was writing her book, Stark realized that this is a read not only for presenters and performers, but for anyone to take on as a guidance for self-improvement. Since then, she has incorporated Calmfidence® into her very own development training company, Patricia Stark Communications.

Patricia Stark Communications works with anyone whose career or personal goals rely on their ability to communicate with inner Calmfidence®. They are currently offering private 1-1 training sessions, as well as dynamic seminars and workshops. If interested in their services, you can reach out to her website at www.PatriciaStark.com . Additionally, you can also find the Calmfidence® blog along with the option to subscribe to their feed for additional tips and resources to help strengthen your own skills!