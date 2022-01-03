State Opens Covid Testing Site at Patriot Hills

The offices of Governor Kathy Hochul have notified the county government that beginning at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, a state operated COVID-19 testing site will open at the Patriot Hills Golf Club in Stony Point. Regular operating hours will be Monday – Saturday from 8 AM – 6 PM, and testing will be by appointment only. The county government thanked Supervisor Jim Monaghan for his work helping to secure this new testing site.

The tests provided at New York State operated test sites are not rapid tests with immediate results but are PCR tests requiring samples to be sent offsite for processing. Appointments at the Patriot Hills Golf Club are not yet available but will eventually be available through this webpage: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing

To find other COVID-19 test sites near you please visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you

Rockland has already received 14,614 over the counter test kits for use by school districts courtesy of the state. This is on top of the 13,000 kits that were sent earlier this month and already distributed to schools.

Rockland will continue to receive test kits from the State on a regular basis, and future deliveries will be able to be used by other populations. The county will provide additional information on these test kits as it becomes available.

In terms of our local numbers, active cases are still increasing and have reached a new high of 8,665. The good news aspect of this is that our hospitalizations have not increased at a commensurate rate; they’re actually down from two days ago and stand at 77 confirmed cases today. For comparison, hospitalizations are currently 28% lower than they were in January (107 confirmed cases on January 10, 2021) at the prior peak of this disease and 73% lower than they were in April of 2020 (248 confirmed cases and 39 persons under investigation hospitalized on April 21, 2020).

The Rockland County Department of Health (RCDOH) has submitted an application for $1 million in grant funding from the $65 million announced by Governor Kathy Hochul to help with the costs associated with administering vaccines and boosters and enforcing the mask-or-vaccine mandate for indoor public places.

Given the resource support now being assured by the State, RCDOH staff will begin visiting indoor public places next week to educate business owners and managers about the New York State mask-or-vaccine mandate. Thanks to this State support, we can have our willing staff work overtime so as to not take away from the other vital efforts of the Health Department like our vaccination program.

Rockland’s government continues to encourage eligible residents to make an appointment to get vaccinated or receive a booster dose. To make an appointment at one of our Department of Health’s upcoming clinics at Building A in Pomona, the Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center in Spring Valley or the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack visit our COVID-19 webpage: https://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/