For The Jets, It’s About Baby Steps

I can’t imagine that the day after the Christmas brought insane joy to New York Jets fans.

The Jets are in the middle of yet another double-digit loss season. It is impossible to know for certain after 16 games if the Jets have their coach and quarterback duo of the future. Over the home stretch of the season, you are looking for little glimmers and glimpses of hope.

Sunday finally provided one at the quarterback position.

Since returning from injury, Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has looked more and more comfortable with each passing week. From a passing perspective, his stat line Sunday wasn’t eye-popping, but you know what was, his running ability. The jaw dropping 52 yard touchdown run was a reminder to the youngster, use your legs!!!

In the modern day NFL, you need to be able to take advantage of your athleticism as a quarterback.

The last few weeks, I’ve noticed that Zach Wilson seems far more inclined to take advantage of his skill set. Look, Wilson has a long way to go as a quarterback prospect. After all, he still missed a couple of easy throws that simply need to be made.

However, he was missing his two best receivers and with the amount of injuries and COVID positives around the sport, defenses aren’t exactly going to feel sorry for you.

Remember last year when a certain host and columnist was waxing poetic over Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence? On Sunday, Wilson outperformed the # 1 pick in the draft. Lawrence actually finds himself in a situation that may be worse than the one that Wilson is currently in, which trust me is hard to believe!

Sunday was a game I had circled on the calendar going back to the start of the year. How would Zach Wilson perform against the quarterback most Jets fans wanted at all costs last season? He delivered. Now, go build on it. Go find another glimmer of hope to give Jets fans heading into 2022…