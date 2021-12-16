Non-Profit based in New Hempstead seeking sealed bids for project

A nonprofit organization in New Hempstead, NY is seeking sealed bids for sales and installation of security related enhancements. The project includes: Installation of CCTV and physical access control systems. Selection criteria will be based on knowledge of surveillance and security, adherence to projected work schedule, prior experience, references, and cost. Specifications and bid requirements can be obtained by contacting us at businessoffice@ateres.org. All interested firms will be required to sign for the proposal documents and provide primary contact, telephone, and email address. Bids will be accepted until December 31, 2021. Expected project date is February 2022.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post