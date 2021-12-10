Village of Nyack Hosts Holiday Street Fair This Weekend

Nyack is planning to celebrate this holiday season in style. With lights up, shop windows decorated, and music in the air, the village is aglow with the holiday spirit every day, but this weekend will be even more festive than usual.

On Saturday and Sunday December 11 and 12 — in the Hudson Market on Main from 10 am to 3 pm (located at Broadway and Main Street in the center of town), Nyack will host a holiday gift fair. This shop offers hand-crafted goods and one-of-kind gifts in an intimate boutique setting.

The Promenade on Sunday, December 12 offers a full day of shopping, dining and festive activities for children of all ages (including adults) — with Broadway and Main closed from 11 am and to 6 pm.

In addition to shopping and dining, featured activities include: