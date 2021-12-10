Village of Nyack Hosts Holiday Street Fair This Weekend

Nyack is planning to celebrate this holiday season in style. With lights up, shop windows decorated, and music in the air, the village is aglow with the holiday spirit every day, but this weekend will be even more festive than usual.
On Saturday and Sunday December 11 and 12 — in the Hudson Market on Main from 10 am to 3 pm (located at Broadway and Main Street in the center of town), Nyack will host a holiday gift fair. This shop offers hand-crafted goods and one-of-kind gifts in an intimate boutique setting.
The Promenade on Sunday, December 12 offers a full day of shopping, dining and festive activities for children of all ages (including adults) — with Broadway and Main closed from 11 am and to 6 pm.
In addition to shopping and dining, featured activities include:
— Tree decorating and lighting
— Holiday crafts for kids
— Holiday train ride for kids
— Summit School Pets for Purpose ‘meet and pet’ the animals and support the Center for Safety & Change
— Live reading of The Polar Express
— Dreidel spinning tournament
— Live music throughout the day — holiday chorus singalongs, kids concerts, brass band, caroling, and more
— Santa’s holiday caravan
Promenaders can cap off the evening with The Nyack Center‘s 27th Annual Music and Readings in a Holiday Spirit, co-produced by Bobby Belfry and Elliott Forrest, and featuring an array of music and readings to celebrate the holiday season. (Tickets are $25/adult, $7/child.) Address is 58 Depew at South Broadway.
To see the full schedule and timing of activities for the Promenade day and a parking map, please go to VisitNyack.org/holiday
“Nyack is one-of-a-kind — a village with an amazing array of eclectic shops, service establishments and eateries recognized as among the best in the Hudson Valley,” said Roger Cohen, President of the Nyack Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a winter ‘wanderland,’ with shops and restaurants you could never find anywhere else. It’s heaven for the discerning shopper — and a festive holiday respite from the hustle and bustle of the season.”