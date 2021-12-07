Issues Galore At 4-8, But A Giant Dilemma Looms Soon…

Newsflash, the Giants are in the middle of yet another lost season.

Forget about the faint playoff hopes, don’t bother discussing how bad the teams in the NFC Wild Card Hunt may be, the Giants 2021 season is donezo.

For any reasonable Giants fan, this simple truth has been a reality for quite a while now.

The Giants are a broken football team, especially on offense, but watching them in person on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, I decided to ask a few of my buddies a simple question.

“What’s the biggest strength of your football team?”

When all three say without hesitation it’s the placekicker, that’s when you know your football team has major, major problems.

On Sunday, the Giants started a backup quarterback in Mike Glennon, and it was pretty painful to watch.

Glennon is immobile and was frankly lucky that he wasn’t picked off at least three or four times.

That’s not surprising.

The bigger mystery for the Giants offensively is trying to figure out the reason Saquon Barkley continues to be an absolute non factor.

With a backup quarterback under center, it should have been the perfect time for the 2nd overall pick in the 2018 draft to breakout.

Instead, Barkley put together a pedestrian stat line of 11 carries for 55 yards with a few drops mixed in.

Take the statistics out of it for a second and put the eye test to work.

Where were the big plays from Saquon? Where was the game breaking, game changing ability that I saw from Barkley at Penn State.

For whatever the reason, Barkley has not been that player with the New York Giants.

Saquon’s running style is frustrating, his durability is a problem and he hasn’t been enough of a game changer since he put on a New York Giants uniform.

Barkley is a likable guy, in fact he’s a very easy guy to root for.

It doesn’t excuse the fact that the Giants made a monumental mistake selecting him with the 2nd overall pick in the 2018 draft for countless reasons that have been discussed by me every which way since.

The Giants are going to have a lot of questions in the offseason.

The front office, the head coach and the quarterback are all on notice.

Saquon Barkley’s future should also be on notice.

I wonder if it would serve Saquon Barkley best to sign a contract elsewhere after his rookie deal expires.

The idea of giving Saquon Barkley big money from what we’ve seen over the last three seasons would be another Giant mistake