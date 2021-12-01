Driver in Deadly Hit & Run Arrested

Police have arrested and charged a Queens man in the hit-and-run killing of Juan Alberto Germosen, a resident of the Green Hills Estates for Adults. The 82-year-old senior was crossing Route 9W in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 23 when he was struck by a light-colored Ford Explorer. The driver took off.

Surveillance video gathered from the scene was shared by Town of Haverstraw police, who asked the public to help track down the killer. The very next day, November 24, Segundo Landi-Lucer, 43, who was driving the SUV that mowed Germosen down, was arrested. He was arraigned in the Town of Haverstraw, charged with criminally negligent homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Germosen’s funeral was held in Haverstraw’s St. Peter’s Church on Monday, November 29, where family and friends gathered to remember the friendly senior who was well known in the community. “I can’t believe how it actually happened. Him (Landi-Lucer) not stopping to help is what hurts the most, because he probably would be alive,” the victim’s niece Melinda Germosen, told reporters outside the church.

County Executive Ed Day responded to the tragedy: “My thanks to the Town of Haverstraw Police Department and the Town of Clarkstown Police Accident Reconstruction Team for their quick work processing the crime scene and to the NYPD and NYSP for their assistance in apprehending the suspect in this tragic case. As a former police commander, I understand and appreciate exactly how much hard work went into securing this outcome. It is my hope that the family of Juan Germosen can rest more easily tonight knowing the person allegedly responsible for his death is now behind bars and that justice will be quickly served in this case.”