UPDATE: RISE Shooting Range Under Fire

Six firefighters have been injured while containing an inferno that engulfed a Pearl River Shopping Center and is still burning at time of publication. At around 12 P.M. on Sunday, a fire that broke out at RISE (Rockland’s Indoor Shooting Education) kept firefighters from two dozen fire and EMS departments busy all day and well into the night. More than 24 hours later, the fire continues to reignite, as first responders struggle to discover the source of the inferno.

Pearl River Fire Chief James Morrison says the fire also affected stores near the gun range. The fire spread through the ceiling and caused smoke damage to the Dollar General Store and Dunkin’ Donuts shop located above RISE, which occupies the basement of the strip mall. First responders have had to drill into the floors of both stores in an attempt to locate and extinguish the source of the flame.

The injured firefighters were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation and are in stable condition.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, its Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Arson Unit were assisting in the investigation into the cause of the blaze and the Orangetown and the Orangetown Building Department and Orangetown and Rockland Highway Departments also assisted.

Assisting Pearl River firefighters were Hillcrest, Monsey, Nanuet, New City, Nyack, Orangeburg, Suffern, Tallman, Tappan, West Haverstraw, West Nyack, South Spring Valley, Thiells, Montvale, Rivervale, Mahwah, Piermont, Sparkill, Oradell, Rockland County Hazmat, Rockland Technical Rescue, Westchester Technical Rescue, Pearl River Ambulance, South Orangetown Ambulance, South Orangetown Rehab Unit, William P. Faist Ambulance, Spring Hill Ambulance, Congers Ambulance, and Rockland Mobile Care. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.