TRAVEL ADVISORY State Route 9W Expected to Close in Orangetown

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists to expect State Route 9W northbound and southbound to close between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the Town of Orangetown today between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to facilitate roadway repairs.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing State Route 59, State Route 303 and State Route 340. Local residents will be able to access their properties. Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.