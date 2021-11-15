Spring Valley Employees Indicted on Felony Charges in Connection to Evergreen Fire

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh has announced the indictments of two Village of Spring Valley building department employees. A Rockland County Grand Jury handed the indictments as a result of the ongoing investigation into the fatal fire that occurred in March at the Evergreen Adult Home in Spring Valley.

Defendant Raymond Canario, 45, was indicted on 3 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, 3 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Second Degree, and 3 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the Second Degree.

Defendant Wayne Ballard, 64, was indicted on 1 count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, 1 count of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Second Degree, and one count of Falsifying Business Records in the Second Degree.

“These indictments are a result of the continuing investigation into the fatal fire that claimed the lives of a volunteer firefighter and a resident of the Evergreen home,” stated Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh. “My office continues to work hard, following through on our commitment to leave no stone unturned in this tragic incident.”