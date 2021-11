Back with a bang, Rockland County’s second annual Fashion Week made its entrance November 6 at the Palisades Center Mall. The runway, on the first floor near H&M, drew dozens of guests and had balconies of shoppers watching the action from above. The show, produced by Hope Wade Designs of Nyack, debuted in 2019 but was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Models, both male and female, walked the runway to give viewers a peek at the newest fashion trends. (Photo-Kathy Kahn)