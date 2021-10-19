Nanuet Street Fair a Rousing Success

Main Street in Nanuet was bumper-to-bumper people and strollers on Sunday as more 18,000 Rocklanders and visitors from around the region flocked to the Nanuet Chamber of Commerce’s Street fair. Cancelled last year due to the Pandemic, this year’s venue made up for last year’s loss. With more than 175 vendors participating, everyone was eager to enjoy the weather and gather together after many long months of remote classes, Zoom events, and masks. Two stages at either end of the five block festival had a great line-up of singers, dancers and entertainers that kept the music hopping, while a dedicated area for toddler play brought smiles to parents with preschoolers. With state and local elections just a few weeks away, there were no shortage of politicians working the massive crowd, either. All in all, a great day for both the village and the town of Clarkstown, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Nanuet Chamber of Commerce.