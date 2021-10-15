Former Haverstraw Village Official Arrested for Grand Larceny

She was aided by her mother and sister who were also indicted and arrested.

The Rockland Community Foundation oversees and administers hundreds of charitable funds in the county. One is the HFN, founded by Dominguez and her mother, 84-year-old Luz Marina Gutierrez. The fund was purportedly established to provide resources and support to residents of Haverstraw through their fundraising efforts, including an annual backpack fundraiser and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

Emily Dominguez was charged with the felonies of grand larceny, falsifying business records and grand larceny, as well as a misdemeanor of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Luz Marina Gutierrez was charged with the felonies of grand larceny, falsifying business records and grand larceny as well as a misdemeanor of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Janice Dominguez, 58, was charged with the felonies of grand larceny and falsifying business records, and a misdemeanor of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The case was investigated by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office and State Comptroller’s Office.