FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Offers Services to Rocklanders Rocked by Ida

The Town of Orangetown and Rockland County have been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide assistance to residents and small businesses affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September.

Rockland County recently received a FEMA Individual assistance declaration, in part thanks to emails sent to the Orangetown Supervisors office by local homeowners detailing the damage that floodwaters and strong winds had inflicted on their residences.

Orangetown residents and or small business owners that have suffered damage to their property due to Hurricane Ida were able to apply online via the federal disaster assistance website. In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in Rockland are eligible to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

As of this month, FEMA agreed to open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Orangetown’s Youth Soccer Complex (OMM) in Orangeburg. Homeowners, renters and small businesses affected by Hurricane Ida are able to visit the center for in-person help. The hours of operation are from 8 A.M. – 7 P.M., Monday through Sunday.

You may visit the DRC to:

Learn about disaster assistance programs Apply for disaster assistance Check the status of your FEMA application Help you understand FEMA notices or letters Find housing and rental assistance information Get referrals to agencies that offer other assistance Meet with a Small Business Administration (SBA) agent

The deadline to file for assistance is December 5, 2021, but those seeking assistance are encouraged to file as soon as possible.

FEMA’s DRC in Orangetown was visited by Rockland County Executive Ed Day, Director of Fire and Emergency Services Chris Kear, Town of Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny and Assemblyman Mike Lawler.

“While FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments, residents may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and under insured damage and losses resulting from the storm and flooding,” said Kear in September. Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and that do not duplicate benefits from other agencies or organizations.

“I would [sic] like to take this opportunity to thank the Orangetown Metro Sports Club for sharing the facilities with FEMA,” said Supervisor Kenny. “It is very much appreciated.”

Many New Yorkers who suffered damages from Hurricane Ida are covered by their insurance; however, the best coverage may not satisfy every demand, which is why state, federal and nonprofit programs are available to fill in the gaps.

“FEMA provides assistance to applicants for their uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs,” according to FEMA’s website. “Applicants are required to inform FEMA of all insurance coverage that may be available to them including flood, homeowners, vehicle, mobile home, medical, burial, etc.”

After Ida knocked down palm trees and destroyed many homes in Cuba, it made a destructive landfall in Louisiana, leaving more than a million people without electricity. The Category four hurricane became the second-most damaging and intense hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana on record, behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The remnants of the storm produced a destructive tornado outbreak and catastrophic flash flooding in the Northeast on September 1. Flooding in New York City prompted the shutdown of much of the transportation system.

Ida is the sixth-costliest tropical cyclone on record, having caused at least $64.5 billion in damages. The National Weather Service’s New York City office issued its first-ever flash flood emergency response to severe flooding, followed an hour later by the first flash flood emergency ever for New York City itself.

Overall in New York, Ida caused $50 million in damages.