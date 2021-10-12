A Guide to Growing Your Business in the Big Apple

If you are wanting to grow your business in the Big Apple, you are in the right place. New York City is the most populous city in the United States and is the most financially powerful city in the world.

New York City is the world’s leading financial center, and is home to the world’s two largest stock exchanges, the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. Business owners and entrepreneurs living in the Big Apple are in the perfect place to build their brand and acquire new customers. Let’s dive in and explore how to grow your business in the Big Apple.

Test New Marketing Strategies

With growing a business, one of the key steps is implementing an effective marketing strategy, and finding what works best for your company. Testing new marketing strategies in the Big Apple is a great place to start.

New York City is filled with locals and tourists from all over the world, making it the perfect place to grow your business. NYC typically sees over 60 million visitors a year, all of whom are potential customers for your business. The key to growing your business is finding ways to reach these people through advertising.

There are several ways to effectively market your business in New York City, from NYC billboards , digital displays, wallscapes, street furniture advertising, and more.

Traditional Billboards

One of the easiest and most popular outdoor advertising techniques is to use a traditional, static billboard to market your company and grow your business. The first billboard actually originated in New York in the 1800’s, and as the proper format of a billboard was defined, their popularity skyrocketed.

Today in New York City, traditional billboards line the streets of the city, providing pedestrians with vibrant and eye-catching displays. Traditional, static billboards are typically placed in highly visible, high traffic areas. The cost of a traditional billboard in NYC typically starts at $200, with an average cost of $2,500 for a four week long campaign.

Digital Billboards

For a truly out of this world advertisement, think about using a vibrant, digital billboard. Digital billboards in New York City are world-class, with thousands of LED lights and beautiful HD displays.

Popular areas in NYC such as the streets of Times Square are the perfect place for a magnificent digital billboard. These digital billboards are usually placed at major intersections with high foot traffic, with rotating ads that change every few seconds. This helps to keep people’s attention. Using outdoor advertising in New York City can help you reach around 99% of the population weekly.

Digital billboards are now affordable for everyone, with prices starting at $725 for a four week ad campaign, and go up from there. So if you want to run with the big brands and help grow your business, consider digital advertising as a means to reach the crowds in NYC.

Build a Social Media Presence

The Big Apple is full of ways to build your business’s social media presence and to boost your company’s following. The first step in this process is to identify your target audience and find ways to reach them. Also, in your posts and ad campaigns, it’s important to be human and help people get to know your business on a personal level. Try to design ad campaigns with a call to action, and find ways to build connections with your followers.

Work with Local Business and Entertainment Venues

Another sure fire way to grow your business in New York City is to work with local businesses and entertainment venues. The tourism industry is a major component of New York City’s economy, which is why working with these types of businesses in NYC is a great way to grow your brand and business.

One way to work with small businesses, as well as large ones, in NYC is through wildpostings. Wildpostings are when static posters are placed all over a dense, urban area, in multiple locations. A four week campaign of this type starts around $1200, with an average cost $5,800. This form of outdoor advertising is a great way for businesses to increase brand awareness in high traffic areas, such as in the Big Apple.

All in all, if you are looking to grow your business in the Big Apple, remember these steps: test new marketing strategies such as using digital or traditional billboards for advertising, build your social media presence, and work with local businesses.