Wonder Girls Wellness Day Raises $5,000 for Scholarships/Education

Wonder Girls’ recent Wellness Day at Varsity House in Orangeburg offered an
informative and fun-filled wellness campaign/ fitness fundraiser that helped raise
$5,000 for scholarships and educational programming. The three-hour in-person
fitness fundraiser, sponsored by Goya Foods, helped raise awareness of the
importance of self-care, healthy eating and exercise.
Fitness and stretch workshops led by Varsity House’s Coach Dan and Dr. Arantzazu
“Zazu” Cioce, a panel discussion led by 15-year-old Wonder Girl Christina Galdi, and
speakers from the wellness industry—including Dr. Zazu, physical therapist Yudy Veras
Bueno, and gynecologist | U.S. Army Captain Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins—were among the
morning highlights.
“It’s important to teach children healthy habits while they are young, so that they grow
into healthy adults. Our Wonder Girls Wellness campaign is all about raising
awareness of the importance of self-care, healthy eating, and daily exercise. All healthy
habits that will help our girls to stay strong both physically and mentally, because we
know that when we feel good, we look good, we do good!” said Natalie Maniscalco and
Irene Zervoudis, co-founders of Wonder Girls. For more information and to donate to
Wonder Girls, please visit: www.wondergirlsusa.org