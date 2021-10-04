Wonder Girls Wellness Day Raises $5,000 for Scholarships/Education

Wonder Girls’ recent Wellness Day at Varsity House in Orangeburg offered an

informative and fun-filled wellness campaign/ fitness fundraiser that helped raise

$5,000 for scholarships and educational programming. The three-hour in-person

fitness fundraiser, sponsored by Goya Foods, helped raise awareness of the

importance of self-care, healthy eating and exercise.

Fitness and stretch workshops led by Varsity House’s Coach Dan and Dr. Arantzazu

“Zazu” Cioce, a panel discussion led by 15-year-old Wonder Girl Christina Galdi, and

speakers from the wellness industry—including Dr. Zazu, physical therapist Yudy Veras

Bueno, and gynecologist | U.S. Army Captain Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins—were among the

morning highlights.

“It’s important to teach children healthy habits while they are young, so that they grow

into healthy adults. Our Wonder Girls Wellness campaign is all about raising

awareness of the importance of self-care, healthy eating, and daily exercise. All healthy

habits that will help our girls to stay strong both physically and mentally, because we

know that when we feel good, we look good, we do good!” said Natalie Maniscalco and

Irene Zervoudis, co-founders of Wonder Girls. For more information and to donate to

Wonder Girls, please visit: www.wondergirlsusa.org