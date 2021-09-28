Fatal Car Accident on Route 9W



On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 11:45pm, officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the area of Lake Rd and Rt 9W in Congers, for reports of a one vehicle accident with injuries. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an overturned vehicle that had struck a utility pole. The vehicle was occupied by two adult males, who were both ejected. The driver of the vehicle, a 35 year old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Rockland Paramedics. The passenger, a 41 year old man, was treated on scene by Rockland Paramedics and Congers-Valley Cottage Ambulance Corp, he was transported to Westchester Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries. At the time of this release the next of kin has not yet been notified. The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Team is conducting the investigation, the cause of the accident has yet to be definitively determined.