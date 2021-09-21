Suffern Street Fair a Sunsation

There’s no better advertisement than food, fun, crafts and music to draw a crowd. Throw in sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, and you’ve got all the makings of a successful venue. Those key ingredients helped Suffern to put on its end-of-summer street fair, one that drew hundreds to Lafayette Avenue on September 18.

From the train station to the top of the hill, vendors lined the streets, music filled the air and there was an international variety of foods to sample. From freshly-made crepes to handmade wooden pens, there was something for everyone to browse through (and hopefully make purchases) during the six hours the fair was open to the general public. Vendors arrived at 7:00AM to set up their booths, and according to those who participated, there wasn’t a moment to spare. As soon as it opened, people arriving for the festivities.

Companies from across the Hudson Valley participated in this year’s Suffern Street Fair. High Falls Hemp, a local CBD producer and distributor, was on hand giving samples of oils and creams to those who wanted to try the products.

There were no shortages of politicians making the rounds, either: after all, it is an election year. Residents had an opportunity to talk to local representatives and to meet candidates for local office. One of those political hopefuls making the rounds was Michael Curley, owner of Curley’s Corner in the village, who is throwing his hat in the ring for village mayor.

Vendors applauded the weather and the crowds. “People have been great,” said Jay Trow, a gifted artisan who’s home-based business, “Jay’s Pens & Things” keeps him busy when he’s not at his job or working the front lines as Chief of the Thiells Volunteer Fire Department. “We were glad to be able to be out and get back to a sense of real normalcy again.” So were the throngs that attended—and who were also glad to have a sunny day and an event to enjoy.