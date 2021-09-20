Gun Arrest in Nanuet

In the evening hours of Saturday, September 18, 2021, Clarkstown police officers were dispatched 135 Convent Rd., in Nanuet, after receiving multiple

reports of a male firing numerous gunshots.

Witnesses provided officers with both a description of the male who had fired the handgun and the vehicle he was operating. Responding officers soon located the vehicle in the vicinity of St. Agatha Convent Park and conducted a car stop, during which they discovered two hand guns that the suspect “had no legal right” to possess.

The sole occupant, Lawrence Morretti, 34, from Texas, was placed under arrest and transported to CPD headquarters for processing. It has since been determined that Mr. Morretti had no intended target and that he was firing into a wooded area, though this information makes his alleged conduct no less of a crime.

Moretti has been charged with two counts of Criminal possession of a weapon in 2nd (C Felony) and Reckless endangerment in 1st (D Felony). Mr. Morretti was arraigned in Town of Clarkstown Justice Court, where his bail was set at $25,000.00, he will be held at the Rockland County Jail.