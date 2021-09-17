Vincent’s Village Provides 93 New Homes for Rockland Seniors

After years of planning and construction, representatives from Rockland County and New York State proudly announced on Tuesday Sept 15 that Vincent Village is officially open for residents. The $42 million affordable and supportive housing development in the village of Nanuet will be a welcome relief for elderly residents in need of a place to stay. Supported with $21.9 million in financing from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the development has 93 affordable homes with on-site health and wellness services for adults age 55 and older.

Co-developeed by the Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corporation and Rockabill Development, Vincent‘s Village has three residential buildings with a total of 93 apartments. The village offers 81 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units, that are affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. The development features 35 units that have access to rental subsidies and supportive services funded by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative through the New York State Department of Health.

The development is located on Convent Road and includes two buildings that house a fitness room, laundry room, community rooms and Vinny’s Café -a custom-designed communal space sponsored by the Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corporation. Support services for all residents include health monitoring, care coordination and case management, counselling, and social activities.

“We are very grateful for the support of NYS Homes and Community Renewal and so many others who have made this project possible. The hope of the Sisters of Charity of New York is that the residents of Vincent‘s Village will experience many years of happiness, good health, and community in their new homes,” said Sisters of Charity of New York President Sister Donna Dodge

“Vincent‘s Village answers the pressing need for affordable senior housing in Rockland County. Thanks to the commitment of Rockabill Development, the Sisters of Charity, state, local, and county government, and other partners, construction was completed both on budget and on time, even during a global pandemic,” added Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corporation Executive Director Matthew T. Janeczko.

Janeczko and Dodge were quick to thank the local leaders who helped make the village of reality, specifically recognizing Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann and his office for being responsive and supportive throughout the long process of establishing the new housing.

Vincent‘s Village is the latest finished project resulting in a renewed push from the governor’s office to establish more affordable housing for vulnerable New Yorkers. The property has energy-efficient features that include high efficiency heating, cooling and ventilation equipment; Energy Star-rated appliances and lighting, and low-flow plumbing fixtures. Its building design and construction achieved Gold Certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design by the U.S. Green Building Council.

“We are proud to partner with the Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corporation and Rockabill Development on this important $42 million development.” said RuthAnne Visnauskas, New York’s Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner. “Ninety-three households have new, energy-efficient and safe homes in a thriving community where they can remain active and know support is there for them. The COVID pandemic has only strengthened our resolve to provide affordable housing opportunities that recognize the critical link between health and housing and aid in the state’s long-term recovery.”

Before being developed for senior housing, the property housed St. Agathas Home, a shelter for orphaned children which operated for nearly a century. Fittingly, two seniors who spent their childhood living in St Agatha’s will now take up residence in Vincent Village.