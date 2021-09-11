We Remember: 9/11

It’s been 20 years since America was forever changed by the tragic events of September 11th, 2001. The attack that so shocked and changed the nation is an especially painful memory for the people of Rockland, many of whom lost friends and loved ones on that day and the days since. Just last month, our county honored the memory of Captain Frank A Portelle, a firefighter who passed away after battling an illness he developed from rescuing those trapped in the ruins of the World Trade Center.

To commemorate the sacrifices made by our brave first responders and mourn the loss of the innocents who perished in the cowardly attack, Rockland will be hosting memorial ceremonies all throughout the day.

Clarkstown will hold a remembrance ceremony from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Clarkstown Town Hall.

Nyack will host a remembrance at the Hometown Heroes Memorial in Memorial Park on Sept. 11 from 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

In Orangetown, town officials will hold a ceremony on Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of Town Hall to remember those who lost their lives on that day in 2001 and honor those who have passed away from 9/11 related illnesses.