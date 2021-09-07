Retired Clarkstown K9 Dies

The Clarkstown Police Department announced the passing of its beloved retired K9, Taz, at the age of 12. Partnered with officer Michael Keane, the pair specialized in drug-detection. Taz began his career in 2011 and retired in 2019, after serving the Clarkstown Police Department for eight years.

Keane and Taz won first place regionally in the 2017 U.S. Police Canine Association’s National Detector Trials, and went on to compete against the top teams in the country.

The pair often visited schools and gave demonstrations designed to educate children about the work of police dogs and the dangers of narcotics.

“They provided so much to this department and community, from aiding their fellow officers, to putting a smile on a child’s face,” read a statement on the Clarkstown Police Department’s Facebook page. “We are forever grateful for the service that K9 Taz gave to us all.”