BREAKING: Manhunt Underway in North Rockland

Local authorities are leading a manhunt in Stony Point after multiple suspects fled the scene of a home invasion. The suspects attempted to escape by car, but crashed the vehicle in the backyard of a local residence and proceeded to flee on foot. Stony Point Police, Haverstraw Police, State Police, and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search.

The victims of the attack have reported no serious injuries, according to reports from News 12.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time. This is a developing story.