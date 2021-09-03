New York Foundling Announces Habilitation and Employment Services in Nanuet For Those With Disabilities

The New York Foundling held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 26 at its Nanuet office to celebrate the launch of its New Day Habilitation and Employment Services site for individuals with developmental disabilities. The New Day Habilitation ‘Without Walls’ program will work to create employment, volunteer, and recreational experiences for individuals with developmental disabilities within the Nanuet community. Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and other local elected officials were in attendance.

“We are thrilled to bring our Day Habilitation Without Walls and Employment Services to the community in Nanuet,” said Bill Baccaglini, President of The New York Foundling. “We know that only around one in three working-age individuals with developmental disabilities are actively employed, and roughly 25 percent of adults with developmental disabilities report that they do not have anyone in their life to talk to about their goals and purpose. Our programs aim to change these numbers in every community, including Nanuet.”

The ‘Without Walls’ program will help those with disabilities “connect with one another, gain skills, follow their passions, and achieve their goals with others in their own community each day,” according to the New York Foundling.

The Foundling will also bring its renowned Workforce and Employment Services to their program in Nanuet. Through The Foundling’s Employment services, “each participant works closely with a job coach on their path toward employment through goal-setting, skills training, and personalized support once employment begins,” said the organization. The Foundling’s employment services have placed many adults in stable jobs across New York City and Westchester, thus far.

The New York Foundling, established in 1869, has supported “a quarter million of our neighbors on their own paths to stability, strength, and independence,” according to the organization. The Foundling offers a range of social services including navigating foster care, conflict and poverty, and physical and mental health.