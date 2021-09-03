Airmont Deputy Mayor Arrested on Multiple Gun Related Charges

On Thursday afternoon Brian Downey, the Deputy Mayor of the village of Airmont was taken into custody for purchasing a rifle suppression device over the internet. Ramapo Police arrested Downey after cooperating with federal and county authorities on an investigation into the deputy mayor’s purchasing of illegal gun parts. The arrested was made after Department of Homeland Security agents alerted the District Attorney’s Office of the delivery of the illegal device to the residence on Edgebrook Lane in Airmont.

During an early morning raid on the defendant’s home, the Rockland County District Attorney’s office cooperated with the FBI to remove an arsenal of weapons from deputy mayor’s residence. Walsh has stated that he expects “additional” charges to be brought against Downey pending further investigation. Downey was transported to the Ramapo Police Department for processing.

The investigation consisted of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, and the United States Postal Service Inspectors. Downey was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree (B felony), seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D Felony), and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D Felony).

“Today’s arrest of an individual who was entrusted by the public to serve his community is a sad day for our County. I pledged during my campaign that if elected, that I would be a District Attorney that would act without fear or favor. Today’s arrest is another example of my commitment to the citizens of Rockland County.” stated District Attorney Tom Walsh. “Gun related violence is on the rise in Rockland County and around our Country. The District Attorney’s office is committed to find ways to drive down the sale of illegal firearms, possession of unlawful firearm components, as well as the modification of weapons that the public should not have in their possession.”