Remnants of Hurricane Ida Rip Through Tri State

New York fell victim to the final strike of Hurricane Ida Wednesday night. At least nine people died in New York City and New Jersey. In Rockland, 85 people were rescued from vehicles submerged in the floods. County Executive Ed Day and New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency.

Day asked residents to avoid traveling Thursday, as cleanup efforts are underway.

According to Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann, about 31 roads in the town were closed last night, and most have been reopened. Flooding caused the New York State Thruway to close in both directions between exit 12 and 14.

1,481 power outages were reported in the county by Orange and Rockland Utilities Inc.

There were 212 fire calls from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning. These calls included rescues, pump out requests, alarms and flooding concerns.

Ramapo Police Department (RPD) and Tallman Volunteer Fire Department were on scene at Spook Rock Industrial Park, where firemen were assisting several people who were inside the dry buildings but unable to exit through the lot due to the dangerous flooding conditions.

“The incredible response by our volunteer fire departments, police departments, EMS agencies and the assistance of New York State teams prevented significant loss of life last night,” said Day. “I am incredibly proud of and thankful for our first responders and commend them for their work and heroism.”

The locations of Rockland rescues are included below:

35 rescues in Spring Valley

25 rescues in Tallman

10 rescues in Nanuet

3 rescues in Tappan

1 rescue in New City

County officials are providing updates throughout the day.

