Clarkstown Renames Street After Local Hero

On Thursday, August 19 Clarkstown gathered to honor the memory of FDNY Captain Frank A Portelle, Engine Company 50. A dedicated public servant, Portelle passed away on March 13, 2021, after struggling with illness he contracted while helping with evacuation efforts on September 11th 2001. Frank had served in the FDNY for 24 years and spent the majority of his career at Ladder 13 in Manhattan before serving as Lieutenant and then Captain of Engine 50, Bronx.

Town of Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann and the Town Board, in coordination with the FDNY Ceremonial Unit, held a street dedication ceremony in memory of FDNY Capt. Frank Portelle. Mrs. Jeanine Portelle and daughter Valerie were on hand for the ceremony. Park Place, an offshoot of East Palisades Avenue in Nanuet, will now bear Portelle’s name in honor of his sacrifice.

“Clarkstown will never forget Capt. Frank Portelle and the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving us all.” said Supervisor George Hoehmann.