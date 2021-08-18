FBI Raids Home in Connection to Eugene Palmer Case

The saga of “FBI Ten Most Wanted” outlaw Eugene Palmer continues, this time with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducting a raid Tuesday morning at his granddaughter Jamie Lynn Rose’s residence in Warwick, Orange County.

Rose reported the incident on social media Tuesday night and provided a photo of an armored vehicle parked in her driveway. According to Rose up to 40 gun-wielding agents swarmed her house Tuesday. She said agents were positioned in trees on her property, as well as her roof, and that she and her children were handcuffed, guns were drawn on them and furniture was destroyed in the house.

A neighbor of Rose told the Rockland County Times that she saw, “a lot of cars,” but did not notice any police vehicles.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed with the Rockland County Times that the bureau received a tip that led federal police to Rose’s residence. “We received information early Tuesday morning regarding the possible whereabouts of Eugene Palmer, an FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive, who is believed to be armed and dangerous,” said FBI Spokesperson Amy Thoreson. “We respond to every lead, call, or tip with all appropriate resources as we continue to seek to locate this dangerous fugitive, and we take every legal precaution to assure the safety of citizens and law enforcement when responding.”

Rose’s social media post stated, “ They blocked off the entire road I live on: ambulances, police cars, army tanks and FBI agents. I have bruises all over my arms and now I’m scared to open my front door. They ripped my security cameras off my house, broke my kids’ trampoline.”

She further said, “Thanks for wasting my time, traumatizing my children and wasting taxpayers’ money. I literally still feel like I can’t breathe. Leave my family alone.”

Rose said she was incensed at what she considered ongoing harassment and disturbance of her quality of life by federal agents. She told the Rockland County Times, “ I want my life back. I’m sick and tired of being followed by them and harassed. What they put my children through and myself today was absolutely traumatic. Now I’m sitting here scared to go to sleep, scared to open my front door. I got my 7-year-old kid walking around saying ‘guns, it’s FBI, hands up.’ It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Jamie Lynn Rose is not a close associate of her outlaw grandfather, however, her father Clarence Palmer, and Uncle John Palmer – Eugene Palmer’s sons – are presumed to be the closest to the fugitive.

It is not clear whether Eugene Palmer, who would be 82-years-old, is still alive, though federal investigators clearly believe he is. Palmer is listed as one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives.

He allegedly shot and killed his daughter-in-law, Tammy Palmer, on September 24, 2012, in Stony Point, New York , before escaping into the woods of Harriman State Park and losing the trail of law enforcement. The case has captured national interest, with numerous TV spotlights, most recently on America’s Most Wanted. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his capture.