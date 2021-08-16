Fatal Crash on I-87

Clarkstown Cops are searching for answers after “a serious personal injury crash” on Sunday evening resulted in the death of Spring Valley resident Rashid K Hopson, 19, and the critical injury of Ashwan Duncan, 18.

Alon M. Forbes, 18, of Bronx, NY, was traveling along I-87’s northbound lane, near mile marker 18.7, when his 2015 Honda Accord struck the rear of a 2016 Subaru Outback. Careening off of the road, the Honda continued off the right shoulder, through the guide rail, and came to rest down a 40-foot embankment.

Forbes was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. Duncan, the Honda’s front seat passenger, was transported to Nyack Hospital for serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. Back seat passengers, Jasear Hill, 19, or Brooklyn, NY, and Anthony Oranvil, 18, of New City, NY, were both transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries and released. Hopson, who was also sitting in the backseat of the Honda, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rockland County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Subaru, Terri L. Kugler, 59, of Hawthorne, NJ, was not injured.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Clarkstown Police Department and Fire Department, Troop F BCI and CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit), as well as Thruway Maintenance. The crash remains under investigation at this time.