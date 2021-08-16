6 Tips for Protecting Your Business Against Ransomware Attacks

A report by Datto shows that the most prominent malware threat for businesses today is ransomware attacks. With the global damages from these attacks expected to hit over $20 billion in 2021, you need to take precautions and deter criminals from infiltrating your enterprise networks and servers. Here are five tips for protecting your business against ransomware attacks.

Conduct regular risk analysis

Regular risk analysis allows you to test how secure your systems are, and it is the foundation for developing cyber security solutions as it provides insights into your vulnerabilities, which helps create stronger defense points. Always ensure the evaluation of your entire system and data setup is conducted by cybersecurity specialists who understand the latest malware threats that businesses face today.

Backup your data and have a disaster recovery plan

The most successful ransomware attacks are hinged on cybercriminals gaining total access to sensitive business and customer data. Once your data is compromised, you have no option but to give in to the ransom demands. To limit the leverage that cybercriminals can have against your business, regularly backing up your data and safely storing these backups is necessary. This will allow your business to have a lifeline even when under threat, as your critical data is stored off-site and can easily be restored.

To protect your business in this age of advanced technology, you should also be prepared for disaster response and recovery. Cybercriminals do not have a code of ethics, and you never know when they might hit your business. In the event of these attacks, your only ticket to safe harbors is the efficiency of your recovery plan. Always be prepared for the worst by having stringent disaster handling plans that will help protect your business reputation.

Patch software vulnerabilities

You cannot afford to have software vulnerabilities whether you run a small business network or a multi-national IT system. Cybercriminals are always working around the clock to find weak spots within your system, and once they get these loopholes, they will take over your system. An efficient solution to limiting these risks is software patching, whereby your IT team regularly assesses and updates your enterprise systems. You also need to keep your software up-to-date.

Practice cybersecurity hygiene

Ransomware attacks are ever-evolving, but one thing that has remained unchanged is the internal weaknesses that allow cybercriminals to carry out their attacks easily. Your employees need to be educated about the best practices of cybersecurity hygiene as they can be a serious weak point to your cybersecurity. Enhanced training and awareness will reduce insider threats, making it harder for cybercriminals to initiate ransomware attacks.

Restrict user access

Proactively manage how much data any single employee can access when using your systems. This will help you build a data segregation framework that is further strengthened with multi-layer security systems. These restrictions will come in handy in the event of any attacks, as it will be harder for hackers to infiltrate and take over your entire system.

Endnote

Build a future-ready enterprise by using these tips to limit your vulnerability to ransomware attacks.