Nanuet Stop & Shop Announces Plans to Open Food Pantry in George Miller Elementary School

Last week Nanuet’s Stop & Shop celebrated it’s grand reopening after the store permanently closed it’s original location and moved across the road to their new store at 101 Market Street East in the Shops at Nanuet.

Clarkstown Town Supervisor, George Hoehmann, and Nanuet School District representative, Roseann Mercado, the Director of the Nanuet Family Resource Center attended as Stop & Shop announced plans to open its first School Food Pantry in Rockland County, inside Nanuet’s GW Miller Elementary School, to help fight the challenges of food insecurity that many students and families currently face. The donation of $5000 will provide access to food and snacks to hundreds of students ranging from Nursery School to 12th grade.

The new store is refreshed in look, format, and amenities. Customers will enjoy a first-of-its-kind checkout experience, allowing customers to choose from four distinct ways to check out: mobile pay, express self-checkout, standard self-checkout, and cashiered checkout. Shoppers will also enjoy expanded Kosher, multicultural, organic and gluten-free offerings and more convenient shopping solutions including curbside Pickup.