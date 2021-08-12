Rockland’s Own Wins Silver With USA Baseball

Rockland sends congratulations to its own baseball star, Patrick Kivlehan, a member of the USA Baseball team who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Kivlehan is a former Rutgers star and West Nyack native who is the son of retired Clarkstown Police Department (CPD) Detective Pat Kivelhan.

“I always thought the pinnacle would be playing in the big leagues until this opportunity presented itself,” said Kivlehan. “I never thought this opportunity would be possible.”

The U.S. played Japan for a final match in the men’s tournament, with Japan winning 2-0.

Japan had never before won a gold medal in the men’s baseball event. Japan’s victorious outcome was due in large part to their right-handed starter Masato Morishita. Team USA, meanwhile, won the gold in the Sydney 2000 Games. Saturday represents the Americans’ first silver medal. Previously, Team USA won the bronze in both 1996 and in 2008.

Baseball will not be included in the next summer Olympic games, set to take place in 2024 in Paris, as the host nation decides which events are to take place. That means the U.S.’s next chance for gold in the national pastime will not be until the 2028 Olympics, which are to be held on its home turf in Los Angeles.

“We couldn’t be prouder of how you and your teammates represented the U.S.A.!,” commended the CPD in response to Kivlehan and Team USA’s endurance.