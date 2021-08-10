Nyack Film Festival begins August 16

With movie theatres finally reopening, it couldn’t be a more auspicious time for the Nyack Film Festival to appear on Rockland’s horizon. Now in its ninth year, the celluloid feast for the moviegoer’s soul will be hosted by the Nyack Hotel beginning next Monday.

NFF director Richard Quinn partnered with Filmfreeway this year to open the festival to more entries. This year’s 40 films from around the country and the globe will be shown in the hotel’s 150-seat ballroom over four days, beginning Monday, August 16 and ending Thursday, August 19.

The re-branded hotel has opened under new ownership and a new name, which suits it well, given its location and its “downtown Nyack” ambience. The building, a repurposed warehouse, was the former TIME Hotel, which opened with fanfare in May, 2016 but which faltered from the outset, eventually seeing TIME Hotel’s owners into bankruptcy.

The 133-room hotel also featured a BV Grille (Bobby Van) and views of the Hudson from its top floor suites. Less than two years after opening its doors, it had a new owner: Juniper Capital Partners LLC of California, which purchased the property for $18.53 million in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. (The BV Grille, unfortunately, is gone.)