The New York Lottery announced on Monday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the August 7 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,622.50, was purchased at AHZ MINIMART, on 1 UNION RD in Spring Valley.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39 and the drawing are televised every day at 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.