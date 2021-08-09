Clarkstown Appoints Interim Police Chief

Supervisor George Hoehmann and the Town Board have voted to appoint Interim Chief Wanamaker to serve as the next Chief of Police, Lt. Glenn Cummings to serve as Captain and Sgt. Joseph Dwyer to the rank of Lieutenant for the Town of Clarkstown Police Department.

“I am truly honored to serve as your Chief of Police,” said Chief Jeffrey Wanamaker. “I could not be prouder of this department, our officers and support staff’s professionalism and compassion never wavered in providing superior service to the Clarkstown community, and we will continue to provide the town with exceptional service.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity and occasion for new leadership as we fill the senior ranks of the police department’s command staff,” said Supervisor George Hoehmann. “Chief, know that I and this town board stand fully and firmly behind you and all the men and women of the Clarkstown Police Department. We know that you are up to the task of leading them into the future, congratulations.”

Chief Jeffrey Wanamaker has served with the Clarkstown Police Department for over 34 years. Since joining the department he has been assigned as a Patrol Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Special Operations Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, to Administrative Lieutenant, Captain, member of both the Honor Guard and Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

A graduate of Nyack Schools, Chief Wanamaker received a BA from SUNY Oneonta and Masters Degree from Seton Hall University. He attended the FBI National Academy #262 and has received numerous awards throughout his career.