South Nyack Dissolution Plan Approved

The Village of South Nyack got the green-light to begin preparing for dissolution. The Village Board voted to approve the village’s dissolution plan on July 30. Orangetown is set to absorb the village in 2022.

“We look forward to working together with Supervisor Kenny; along with the Town Council and employees to implement the Dissolution Plan,” said Village Mayor Bonnie Christian, in a statement to the Rockland County Times.

In December, village residents voted 508 to 292 to dissolve the local government. The dissolution plan addresses the employment needs of village workers, the village’s debt, and properties owned by the village.

“We are encouraged that Orangetown will be able to accommodate our employees and work with us on making this as an easy as possible, transition, for our residents,” said Christian.

The Orangetown police department will begin patrolling the village in January 2022.

Village homeowners in the median range can expect to save an estimated $1,440 per year in taxes.