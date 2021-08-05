Sweet Dream Comes True: Allie’s Bakery Opens

Rosalio Mazariego, head pastry chef and owner of Allie’s Bakery, came from El Salvador to the U.S. with a dream to own his own bakery. That dream came true on July 28. Mazariego and his wife Celia Moscoso, celebrated their hard work alongside Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny, the Small Business Development Center, and the community at the bakery’s grand opening in the Orangetown Shopping Center.

“I want to make the customers happy to be at Allie’s,” said Mazariego. “I want them to enter the bakery and be excited to taste our goods.”

Mazariego began working in a bakery 30 years ago as a dishwasher at the age of 16. He would often stay in the baker hours after closing to learn the craft of Italian baking. Mazariego knew that he wanted to own his own bakery and began saving money ten years ago to purchase a building. In the meantime, his work gained him much respect from locals and helped him acquire additional expertise from esteemed bakers who specialized in Italian baking.

“The location in Orangeburg is fantastic because the space is huge and there is a lot of customer traffic,” said Mazariego. “Being so close to Tappan Zee High School, as well as other shops, allows for promising opportunities.” After the grand opening, the bakery’s sales increased 75 percent. “The local response has been exceptional.”

However, the road to success for Mazariego has not all been filled with fondant and sprinkles. Like many others, the pandemic put him out of work for six months. Yet with the adversity, Mazareigo was able to persevere and innovate. During his time unemployed, he played around with recipes, creating new pastries from scratch and enriching his repertoire.

Mazareigo began the bakery’s construction last winter.

The Rockland County Times was given an exclusive tour of the facility by Mazareigo, where Oreo “baby cakes”, eclairs, danishes, red velvet cupcakes, chocolate mousse cakes, and Italian cookies were all on display.

“Tiramisu is the most difficult pastry to make,” said Mazareigo. “But it is my favorite.” Each pastry is made from scratch and baked daily. “My customers will only receive the best.”

“What sets this bakery apart is that we are an ‘old-school bakery’”, said Mazareigo. “We are authentic in how we bake, and we strive to deliver that rich Italian taste that so many of our customers expect.” Allie’s is doing something right, because the “customers just keep coming back.”

Mazareigo comes to the bakery every morning at 4:00 A.M., yet he “loves what [he] does.” Many customers will show him cake art inspiration from online, and he will be able to create it. “This job also requires artistic ability,” said Mazareigo. “I draw each creation by hand.” While it may take several hours to make a specialty cake, the time spent is worth it when the “customer is happy.”

“The bakery is named after my 17-month-year-old daughter, Allie,” said Mazareigo. “My art is for her, and I hope she becomes a part of this dream one day.”