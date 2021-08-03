Low-Cost Carrier Coming to Stewart Airport

For those who miss the convenience of flying out of the region’s international airport, New York-Stewart is welcoming Frontier Airlines to its roster, adding low-cost flights to Florida beginning in October. The pandemic has rocked the airline industry, so the arrival of Frontier is welcome news for travelers who want to visit the Sunshine State but must drive to Albany or New York City for flights.

Frontier will add ten flights a week beginning October 25 out NY-S International Airport. Rick Cotton, the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey’s executive director, welcomed the news, since the airport is down to two carriers—American Airlines and Allegiant. American still has flights to Philadelphia, but is scheduled to suspend service at the Newburgh/New Windsor airport as well. Jet Blue and Delta previously pulled up stakes in 2020.

The Port Authority of New York/New Jersey took over Stewart International in 2007. Regarded as a “reliever” airport for JFK and Newark International, it has become a hub for cargo in the tri-state area, but has been struggling to rebuild its passenger service in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.