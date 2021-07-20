Glass Half Full Or Empty for Mets Stretch Run?

Let’s get this out of the way right now, the Mets had a terrible weekend.

They lost 2/3 games to a dismal Pirates team and if not for a 9th inning comeback on Sunday, it could’ve been three straight. The Mets played poorly, their closer Edwin Diaz can’t get anybody out currently and the kicker? Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor were placed on the injured list.

What a way to start the 2nd half huh?

Right out of the gate, the resilency that has been a hallmark of the 2021 squad is about to be tested.I’ve wondered two things about this team all year. Are the Mets simply the product of a mediocre division?Or are the Mets a much more talented and better team than the record would indicate?

I think it’s a combination of both.

There is no question that the Mets have taken advantage of the mediocrity of the National League East. It’s a division that has been far worse than anyone could have possibly imagined going into the start of the season.

However, it doesn’t mean you apologize for being in first place. On the flip side, I do believe that the Mets can reach a much higher level of play. Offensively, they’ve come nowhere close to realizing their peak potential.

I’ve been encouraged by the at bat quality of Michael Conforto and Dom Smith and expect both to have quality second halves. I also expect this new ownership group to go the extra mile in trying to improve the ball club at the July 31st trade deadline.

Will the Mets add a starter, a bat or both? Well, that remains to be seen. However, I’d be very surprised if the team decided to stay idle. The Mets depth will once again be tested in the absence of deGrom and Lindor. They have allowed some of the other teams in the mediocre NL East to hang a float, but there’s still some good news.

The hallmark of the 2021 Mets is resilience.

After Saturday’s bullpen meltdown, the Mets rallied offensively in a big way in both Sunday and Monday’s game respectively.

The Mets have a lot of fight in them. It’s commendable. They’ll need it throughout this second half.