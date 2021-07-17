Gov. Signs Legislation Repealing Law That Prohibits Barbering on Sundays

Though rarely enforced, there was previously a passage in the state criminal code that made it a misdemeanor to cut or shave another person’s hair on a Sunday. Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on July 13, repealing the provision.

“This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century,” said Cuomo. “While not routinely enforced, I’m more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate.”

The law is now in effect.