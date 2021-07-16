Rockland Shakespeare Company is proud to present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged!)

For one night only, for their 24th season, three members of the Rockland Shakespeare Company will give a special live performance where they will attempt to tackle the entirety of the complete works of William Shakespeare in only 90 minutes!

This performance will be presented tonight on July 16th at 7:00pm outside on the lawn, behind the Cultural Arts Center Theatre at Rockland Community College! Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of comedy under the stars! The performance area is located behind Building 7 – Cultural Arts Center Directions to the venue can be found here.

It will be a free Performance with free Parking and will be sponsored by the ACOR Award-Winning Visual and Performing Arts Department at RCC.

The Rockland Shakespeare Company will also be presenting a virtual performance of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night Or What you Will via Zoom. These performances can be found at https://sunyrockland-edu. zoom.us/j/96221374558 on Satur day, July 17th – 7:00pm and at https://sunyrockland-edu. zoom.us/j/92613189908 on Sunda y, July 18th – 3:00pm .

The Rockland Shakespeare Company is an organization dedicated to bringing Shakespeare to Rockland County, free of charge. The Company is looking forward to their 25th season, when they will return to full indoor productions in the RCC Cultural Arts Center Theatre – July 2022.