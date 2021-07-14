Covid-19 Vaccine Available for Ages 12+ at Palisades Center

The Rockland County Department of Health (RCDOH) announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will be given on Sunday, July 18, from 1:00PM-3:00PM at the Palisades Center on the first floor in front of H&M .

Anyone aged 12 and older is encouraged to visit http://rcklnd.us/covid19 to schedule an appointment, though walk ins are also welcome.

Minors who plan to receive the vaccine must arrive with a parent or guardian to sign a consent form. The parent or guardian must show some form of personal identification, such as a driver’s license. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their benefit card with them. The vaccine is free; however, the health department can collect an administrative fee from insurance plans. All are welcome regardless of immigration status.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses mRNA technology which has been proven safe and effective for individuals 12+. This vaccine is an important public health tool that protects people from getting sick or severely ill with Covid-19 and prevents the spread of the virus.

“We had 21 individuals who received their 1st dose at the last vaccine pop-up clinic we held at the Palisades Center. The Palisades Center is a great place to reach families with tweens and teens while they are out and about shopping for back-to-school supplies and preparing for college. The Covid-19 vaccines are effective against the variants of concern, such as the Delta variant. Those who are unvaccinated have the greatest risk of becoming seriously ill. Getting the vaccine is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community,” said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

“We are grateful to continue to partner with the Rockland County Department of Health in a continuing effort to keep our employees, tenants, guests, and community safe,” said Darrin Houseman, General Manager at Palisades Center. “We encourage everyone at Palisades Center to take advantage of this convenient opportunity so we can start the summer season healthy and strong.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires you to get a second dose 21 days after your first dose. You will be given an appointment for your second dose, or you may go anywhere the Pfizer vaccine is offered.

Vaccine clinics are available at the Rockland County Department of Health in Pomona; visit http://rcklnd.us/covid19 for upcoming scheduled clinics. Visit the New York State Am I Eligible webpage or Vaccines.gov to find a vaccine near you. For questions, more information, or if you need assistance scheduling a Covid-19 vaccine appointment, call 845-238-1956 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday (except holidays).